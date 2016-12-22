Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Inovalon Holdings in a report issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

INOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovalon Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Inovalon Holdings from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/brokers-offer-predictions-for-inovalon-holdings-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-inov/1129926.html.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) opened at 9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.26. Inovalon Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Inovalon Holdings had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Inovalon Holdings by 99.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inovalon Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Inovalon Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/brokers-offer-predictions-for-inovalon-holdings-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-inov/1129926.html.

In other Inovalon Holdings news, Director William D. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,980.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Holdings Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc is a technology company. The Company combines advanced cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms to provide services for health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. The Company operates through developing cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms segment and provides related services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.