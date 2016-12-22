Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Price Target at $41.88

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) opened at 49.20 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorp has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $50.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorp will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorp news, EVP Gerald A. Cady sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,312.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $112,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,896.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp by 899.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp by 163.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp by 241.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposits, lending, treasury management and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (the Bank). The Company’s segments are Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Northern California, Central Business Line (CBL), and Corporate & Other.

