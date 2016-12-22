British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 267,317 Shares of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 267,317 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks Corp. were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corp. during the second quarter worth $204,254,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 744.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,385,000 after buying an additional 3,100,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 433.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,316,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,561,000 after buying an additional 2,694,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,626,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,520,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 75.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,360,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $249,099,000 after buying an additional 1,882,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 0.59% on Thursday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,594,512 shares. Starbucks Corp. has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corp. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corp. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Starbucks Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Starbucks Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on Starbucks Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 price objective on Starbucks Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $64.00 price objective on Starbucks Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,060,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

