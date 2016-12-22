Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (MJN)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (NYSE:MJN) by 678.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,526 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Mead Johnson Nutrition were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $142,077,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,045,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,840,000 after buying an additional 1,378,877 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition by 47.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,874,000 after buying an additional 1,367,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $101,332,000. Finally, CGOV Asset Management bought a new stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $81,490,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (NYSE:MJN) traded down 0.77% on Thursday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,046 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.41. Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (NYSE:MJN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Mead Johnson Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 119.05% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mead Johnson Nutrition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (MJN)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/bridgewater-associates-lp-raises-position-in-mead-johnson-nutrition-co-mjn/1130526.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $95.00 price objective on Mead Johnson Nutrition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped their price objective on Mead Johnson Nutrition from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mead Johnson Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other Mead Johnson Nutrition news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $49,193.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, North America/Europe and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (NYSE:MJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.