Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2,820,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 10.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 227,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 16.3% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,318,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,194,000 after buying an additional 324,802 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,846,714 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Vetr raised Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.83 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $94.00 price target on Medtronic PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

In related news, Director James T. Lenehan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen purchased 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

