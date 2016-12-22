Brenntag Ag, Muehleim/Ruhr (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by DZ Bank AG in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag Ag, Muehleim/Ruhr in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Brenntag Ag, Muehleim/Ruhr (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) opened at 54.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02. Brenntag Ag, Muehleim/Ruhr has a 52 week low of $45.41 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brenntag Ag, Muehleim/Ruhr (BNTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank AG” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/brenntag-ag-muehleimruhr-bntgf-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-dz-bank-ag/1129818.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Ag Muehleim/Ruhr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag Ag Muehleim/Ruhr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.