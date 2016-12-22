Braver Wealth Management LLC Has $6,465,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Braver Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corp. makes up about 1.1% of Braver Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Braver Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corp. were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 18.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 952,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,332,000 after buying an additional 148,235 shares in the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 867,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,355,000 after buying an additional 111,027 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 149,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) traded up 0.65% on Thursday, reaching $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,003,106 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. Exxon Mobil Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil Corp. had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corp. will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 140.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Saturday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $96.00 price target on Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $463,905.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara N. Ortwein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

