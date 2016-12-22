Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Raised to Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have $17.50 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) opened at 15.85 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.76 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.13 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/brandywine-realty-trust-bdn-raised-to-buy-at-evercore-isi/1130093.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $157,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $175,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties. The Company manages its portfolio within four segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC and Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.