BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) PT Raised to $6.00 at Maxim Group

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 121.40% from the company’s previous close.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) opened at 2.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $50.64 million. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), among others.

