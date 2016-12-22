Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) Insider Sells $15,359.40 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $15,359.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, John Francis Kelly sold 1,929 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $44,656.35.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) opened at 25.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Bottomline Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm’s market capitalization is $956.09 million.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 110.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 78.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 323,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 142,074 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. RBC Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

