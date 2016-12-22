Boston Beer Co. (SAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer Co. (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $189.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer’s practice of acquiring assets to expand geographically is likely to help it gain significant market share. Also, the company’s brand-building efforts and initiatives to add new products to its portfolio remain key revenue drivers. Further, management’s plan of aligning costs with volumes should enhance performance. Thanks to these factors, the company’s stock has outperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past six months. However, the company is facing troubles at its Samuel Adams brand, which has been up against stiff competition in the craft beer space, and a weakness in the cider class. This resulted in soft depletion trends and lower shipments in third-quarter fiscal 2016. Taking into account the year-to-date trends and future projections, the company also cut its earnings and depletions view for 2016. Nonetheles, estimates have been stable ahead of its fourth quarter earnings release.”

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen and Company lowered Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.50.

Shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) opened at 167.35 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $206.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post $6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $157,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $750,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,559.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 101,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Boston Beer by 29.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (Boston Beer) is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

