TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Paradigm Capital upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Versant Partners upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy Corp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.63.

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) opened at 28.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $948.55 million. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bonterra Energy Corp’s (BNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/bonterra-energy-corps-bne-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-td-securities/1130168.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

About Bonterra Energy Corp

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company that is primarily focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company operates in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.