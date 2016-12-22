Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Given New C$31.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Versant Partners raised Bonterra Energy Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised Bonterra Energy Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.63.

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) opened at 28.62 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The company’s market capitalization is $948.55 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/bonterra-energy-corp-bne-given-new-c31-50-price-target-at-scotiabank/1130166.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

About Bonterra Energy Corp

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company that is primarily focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company operates in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.