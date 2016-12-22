BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YRI. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.49.

Shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) opened at 3.43 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.25 billion. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

