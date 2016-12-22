BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.08.
Shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) opened at 112.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average of $106.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.24. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $127.74.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The business earned $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post $6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 33.87%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autoliv Company Profile
Autoliv, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier to the automotive industry of automotive safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. Electronics segment includes active safety products, such as camera-based vision systems, night driving assist, automotive radars, brake controls and other active safety systems, and passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.
