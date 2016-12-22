Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (NASDAQ:BUFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. develops, produces, markets and sells pet food primarily in the United States. The Company’s product lines include BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Naturally Fresh line. It offers dry foods, wet foods as well as treats for puppies, adult dogs, senior dogs and litters for kittens, adult cats and mature cats. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) opened at 24.46 on Monday. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.29 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 242.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 395.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,535,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,568,000 after buying an additional 7,609,159 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 84.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,305,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,018,000 after buying an additional 597,679 shares during the period. Alpine Partners VI LLC increased its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 652.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Partners VI LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 82,935 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 4.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 358,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,946,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd. (Blue), Blue Buffalo Import Mexico, S.

