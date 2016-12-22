BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.9% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. CT Mason raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the third quarter. CT Mason now owns 95,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 98.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded down 1.07% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,231 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. Helmerich & Payne Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $85.78. The company’s market cap is $8.51 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $332 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne Inc. will post ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

In related news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 44,501 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,615,261.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 25,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,981,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

