BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd Has $11,092,000 Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 53.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $124,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $170,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) traded down 1.47% during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,669 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $29.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $151,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 213,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,713.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc and subsidiaries (collectively BPG) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership) is the entity through which BPG conducts its operations and owns its assets. BPG owns 100% of the common stock of BPG Subsidiary Inc (BPG Sub), which is the sole member of Brixmor OP GP LLC (the General Partner), the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership.

