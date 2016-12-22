BlackRock Investment Management LLC Sells 27,802 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 387,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,490,000 after buying an additional 770,900 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded down 1.24% on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 473,593 shares. Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.71 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc. will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $2,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,988,623.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (Cadence) develops system design enablement (SDE) solutions that are used to design whole electronics systems and integrated circuits (ICs) and electronic devices. The Company’s SDE product offerings include electronic design automation (EDA), software, emulation and prototyping hardware, and two categories of intellectual property (IP): verification IP (VIP) and design IP.

