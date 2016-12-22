BlackRock Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,586,000 after buying an additional 1,429,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,555,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,468,000 after buying an additional 337,159 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 327.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 389,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $30,161,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,714.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 214,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 206,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) traded up 0.99% on Thursday, hitting $95.26. 343,272 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $110.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company earned $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/blackrock-investment-management-llc-raises-stake-in-mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa/1130355.html.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.