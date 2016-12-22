BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Buys 78,452 Shares of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $293,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,076,000 after buying an additional 99,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,534,000 after buying an additional 546,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,513,000 after buying an additional 82,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 17.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,635,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,655,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,989,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) opened at 106.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Health Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $139.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services Inc. will post $7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Buys 78,452 Shares of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a-buys-78452-shares-of-universal-health-services-inc-uhs/1130112.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Avondale Partners downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in owning and operating acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. Its segment is acute care hospital services and behavioral healthcare services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.