BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Ansys Inc. (ANSS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ansys were worth $17,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Ansys during the second quarter worth about $29,979,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Ansys by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ansys during the second quarter worth about $3,926,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ansys by 150.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Ansys by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded down 2.16% on Thursday, reaching $92.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,260 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. Ansys Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.51 and a 52 week high of $98.99.

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company earned $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. Ansys had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Ansys Inc. will post $3.62 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Ansys in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ansys in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ansys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ansys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark Co. lowered their price objective on Ansys from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ansys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Ansys Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers and students across industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

