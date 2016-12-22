BlackRock Group LTD Sells 64 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS)

BlackRock Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems Corp. were worth $99,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. during the third quarter valued at $3,795,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 117,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. by 10,081.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 230,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after buying an additional 228,242 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. during the second quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. during the second quarter valued at $130,349,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) opened at 233.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.66. Alliance Data Systems Corp. has a 52-week low of $176.63 and a 52-week high of $280.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average is $213.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.30. Alliance Data Systems Corp. had a return on equity of 50.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Corp. will post $16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Data Systems Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.97.

In other news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $302,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Kennedy purchased 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,004.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

