BlackRock Group LTD Boosts Position in CMS Energy Corp. (CMS)

BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corp. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in CMS Energy Corp. were worth $108,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. (NYSE:CMS) opened at 41.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.05. CMS Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

CMS Energy Corp. (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corp. will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks Inc. dropped their target price on CMS Energy Corp. from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other news, Director William D. Harvey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $121,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy Corp.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS Energy) is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates in three segments, which include Consumers Electric Utility, Consumers Gas Utility and Enterprises (non-utility operations and investments). CMS Energy, through its subsidiaries and equity investments, is engaged primarily in independent power production and owns power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and biomass.

