BlackRock Fund Advisors Raises Stake in Centene Corp. (CNC)

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,154,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Centene Corp. were worth $211,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp. by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp. by 68.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,820,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after buying an additional 741,433 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 149,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 111,626 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp. by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,803,000 after buying an additional 119,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) opened at 58.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. Centene Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Centene Corp. had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business earned $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Centene Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp. will post $4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centene Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene Corp. in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

In other Centene Corp. news, SVP Mark J. Brooks sold 1,099 shares of Centene Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $63,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rone Baldwin sold 6,000 shares of Centene Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $399,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene Corp.

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

