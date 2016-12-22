BlackRock Fund Advisors Purchases 62,183 Shares of Hubbell Inc. (HUBB)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $205,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 50.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) opened at 117.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89. Hubbell Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $119.05. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $907 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc. will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company operates through two segments: Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment consists of electrical systems products and lighting products.

