BlackRock Fund Advisors Increases Stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $209,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 45.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,569,000 after buying an additional 74,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) opened at 113.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.04. Abiomed Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $132.95.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Abiomed had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $103 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed Inc. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

In other Abiomed news, Director Eric A. Md Rose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $886,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,709.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

