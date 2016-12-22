BlackRock Fund Advisors Has $208,389,000 Position in Arris Group Inc. (ARRS)

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arris Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,355,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Arris Group were worth $208,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arris Group by 1,915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 68,099 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Arris Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arris Group during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Arris Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arris Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arris Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS) opened at 31.29 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.94 billion. Arris Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Arris Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Arris Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arris Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arris Group Inc. will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arris Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Arris Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arris Group in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Arris Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Arris Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Arris Group news, insider Robert J. Stanzione sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,764,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Stanzione sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $904,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,856 shares in the company, valued at $25,593,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arris Group

ARRIS International plc focuses on entertainment and communications technology. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The CPE segment’s products include Set-Top, Gateway, digital subscriber line (DSL) and Cable Modem, and Embedded Multimedia Terminal Adapter (E-MTA) and Voice/Data Modem.

