BlackRock Advisors LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of Halyard Health Inc. (HYH)

BlackRock Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Halyard Health Inc. (NYSE:HYH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halyard Health were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Halyard Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Halyard Health during the second quarter worth $104,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halyard Health by 25.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Halyard Health during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Halyard Health during the second quarter worth $182,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halyard Health Inc. (NYSE:HYH) traded down 0.34% on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,382 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. Halyard Health Inc. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $39.53.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm earned $398 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.64 million. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halyard Health Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc seeks to advance health and healthcare by preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery. The Company operates through two segments: Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP) and Medical Devices. Its S&IP business provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare associated infections.

