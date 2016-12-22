BlackRock Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (SXL)

BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. were worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth $489,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Capital One National Association increased its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 6.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) traded up 3.42% on Thursday, reaching $24.78. 4,034,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

About Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminalling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products. In addition to logistics services, it also owns acquisition and marketing assets, which are used to facilitate the purchase and sale of crude oil, refined products and NGLs.

