BlackRock Advisors LLC Has $16,747,000 Stake in Realty Income Corp. (O)

BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income Corp. were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in Realty Income Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 330,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Realty Income Corp. by 67.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 282,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Corp. by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Corp. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Realty Income Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 562,845 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. Realty Income Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Realty Income Corp. had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business earned $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Realty Income Corp.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp. will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Realty Income Corp.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Realty Income Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/blackrock-advisors-llc-has-16747000-stake-in-realty-income-corp-o/1130405.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Bank of America Corp. lowered Realty Income Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Vetr lowered Realty Income Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income Corp. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Realty Income Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

About Realty Income Corp.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. Its portfolio includes approximately 4,540 properties, of which over 4,519 are single-tenant properties, and the remaining are multi-tenant properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.