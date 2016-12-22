Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Bio-Path Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) opened at 1.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock’s market cap is $120.51 million. Bio-Path Holdings has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $5,947,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Bio-Path Holdings by 1,003.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,166,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,970,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Path Holdings by 2,060.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 956,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Path Holdings by 2,589.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 668,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 643,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Path Holdings by 283.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 624,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path Holdings

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company. The Company utilizes a technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. Its drug delivery and antisense technology, DNAbilize, is a platform that uses P-ethoxy, a deoxyribonucleic acid backbone modification.

