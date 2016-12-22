Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 48.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advance Capital I Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded down 7.38% during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.92. 1,432,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Big Lots Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business earned $1.11 billion during the quarter. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

In other news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

