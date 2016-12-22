Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.66.

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) opened at 46.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $11,397,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,026,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $32,757,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $84,078,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 27,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents or using its Websites or mobile applications. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment consists of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States, under various brand names, including Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, and Pacific Kitchen and Home.

