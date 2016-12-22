Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 4,399 Shares of M&T Bank Corp. (MTB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp. makes up 2.0% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in M&T Bank Corp. were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Corp. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,332,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,270,000 after buying an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Corp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,404,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,394,000 after buying an additional 554,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,593,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,419,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,870,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Corp. by 603.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after buying an additional 1,167,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) traded up 0.01% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 581,059 shares. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $157.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.12.

M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. M&T Bank Corp. had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corp. will post $7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corp. lowered M&T Bank Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank Corp. in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on M&T Bank Corp. from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M&T Bank Corp. in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of M&T Bank Corp. in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.06.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,077,813.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,088.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Scott N. Warman sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $290,053.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.), offer a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services to their customers. M&T’s segments include Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking and Retail Banking.

