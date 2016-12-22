Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (UL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 89.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Unilever PLC were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Unilever PLC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,363,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after buying an additional 104,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Unilever PLC by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,305,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,467,000 after buying an additional 156,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Unilever PLC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,983,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 198.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,134,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,331,000 after buying an additional 753,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,310 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.78. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (UL)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/berkshire-asset-management-llc-pa-boosts-position-in-unilever-plc-ul/1130571.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group raised Unilever PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever PLC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever PLC

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.