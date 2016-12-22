Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) Position Reduced by Johnston Asset Management LLC

Johnston Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Johnston Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $509,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 177,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE:BDX) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.87. The company had a trading volume of 460,212 shares. Becton Dickinson and Co. has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average of $172.40.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co. will post $9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 4th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP John E. Gallagher sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $302,694.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Sichak sold 10,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $1,822,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.

