Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) Position Held by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC continued to hold its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,978 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 458.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 15.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 101.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE:BDX) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.91. 675,841 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.40. Becton Dickinson and Co. has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $181.76.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.03. The business earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co. will post $9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

In related news, insider Stephen Sichak sold 10,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $1,822,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John E. Gallagher sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $302,694.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.

