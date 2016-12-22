Bebe Stores Inc. (BEBE) CEO Manny Mashouf Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bebe Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) CEO Manny Mashouf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $16,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Manny Mashouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Manny Mashouf sold 11,000 shares of Bebe Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $59,840.00.

Shares of Bebe Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) traded down 5.42% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 111,185 shares. Bebe Stores Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company’s market capitalization is $41.96 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bebe Stores stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Bebe Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.32% of Bebe Stores worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bebe Stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

