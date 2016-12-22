Bebe Stores Inc. (BEBE) CEO Manny Mashouf Sells 11,000 Shares

Bebe Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) CEO Manny Mashouf sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $59,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Manny Mashouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Manny Mashouf sold 3,000 shares of Bebe Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $16,560.00.

Bebe Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) opened at 5.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Bebe Stores Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company’s market cap is $44.04 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bebe Stores stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Bebe Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.32% of Bebe Stores worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bebe Stores

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

