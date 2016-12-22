BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,390 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,513,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,922,000 after buying an additional 257,656 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 98,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, FCM Investments TX boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.7% in the second quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) traded up 0.035% on Thursday, reaching $42.885. 332,338 shares of the company traded hands. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.103 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post $2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.509 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

