BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) Director Acquires $18,945.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $18,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,310.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) opened at 13.35 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 million and a P/E ratio of 26.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/bcb-bancorp-inc-bcbp-director-acquires-18945-00-in-stock/1130023.html.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.