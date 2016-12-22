BB&T Securities LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its position in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $132,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 320.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 79.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) traded up 0.01% on Thursday, reaching $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 474,834 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. Waste Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Bank of America Corp. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Vetr cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Waste Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.37 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste, which includes its 17 Areas aggregated into three tiers, and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally by its subsidiaries that focuses on geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services.

