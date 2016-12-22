BB&T Securities LLC Has $11,126,000 Position in Allstate Corp. (ALL)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate Corp. were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate Corp. during the second quarter valued at $468,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Allstate Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) traded up 0.047% on Thursday, reaching $74.475. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,528 shares. Allstate Corp. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.167 and a beta of 0.96.

Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Allstate Corp. had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business earned $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp. will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Allstate Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Securities LLC Has $11,126,000 Position in Allstate Corp. (ALL)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/bbt-securities-llc-has-11126000-position-in-allstate-corp-all/1130443.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Allstate Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Allstate Corp. in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Allstate Corp. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $73.00 price target on Allstate Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Allstate Corp. in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other Allstate Corp. news, VP Samuel H. Pilch sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,529,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas J. Wilson sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $1,674,804.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Corp. Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.