BB&T Securities LLC Buys 130,934 Shares of Harris Corp. (HRS)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 316.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,934 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Harris Corp. were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Harris Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $29,783,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harris Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 344,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Harris Corp. by 3,941.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 640,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 624,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harris Corp. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harris Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) traded down 0.07% on Thursday, reaching $103.72. 209,649 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.78. Harris Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Harris Corp. had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harris Corp. will post $5.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Harris Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 79.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRS. Cowen and Company raised shares of Harris Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Harris Corp. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Harris Corp. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on shares of Harris Corp. from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $175,193.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,268.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harris Corp. Company Profile

