BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (BVC) Given “house stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC) in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) opened at 18.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 74.58 million. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 12.54 and a 52 week high of GBX 19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.36.

In other news, insider Gideon Chitayat purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £160,000 ($198,585.08).

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. is an Israel-based company engaged in the development, production and marketing of medical products, as well as data communication products. The Company has two operating divisions: Telecommunications and BATM Medical. The Telecommunications division develops and offers telecom network solutions, IP surveillance solutions, software services and Cyber Security solutions.

