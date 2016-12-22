Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Position in Accenture PLC (ACN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,020,000 after buying an additional 538,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,972,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,853,000 after buying an additional 784,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 39.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,730,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,286,000 after buying an additional 3,595,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,680,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,662,000 after buying an additional 391,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,857,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,940,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded down 0.18% on Thursday, hitting $117.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,805 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.29. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Accenture PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Accenture PLC from $115.50 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Accenture PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.42.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $606,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 44,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $5,267,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

