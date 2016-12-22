Barfresh Food Group Inc (BRFH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) opened at 0.75 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The firm’s market cap is $75.67 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of ready to blend frozen beverages. The Company’s portfolio of products includes smoothies, shakes and frappes. All of the Company’s products are portion controlled beverage ingredient packs, suitable for smoothies, shakes and frappes that can also be utilized for cocktails and mocktails.

