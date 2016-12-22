Barclays PLC Reaffirms “Equal weight” Rating for Amerisur Resources plc (AMER)

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.45) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Amerisur Resources plc from GBX 24 ($0.30) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Amerisur Resources plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Amerisur Resources plc in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisur Resources plc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 33.67 ($0.42).

Shares of Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) opened at 24.75 on Monday. Amerisur Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 16.68 and a 52-week high of GBX 34.18. The company’s market cap is GBX 299.06 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.68.

About Amerisur Resources plc

Amerisur Resources plc is an independent full-cycle oil and gas company. The Company’s principal activity is investing in oil and gas exploration and development in South America, principally in Paraguay and Colombia. It operates through oil exploration and development segment. It operates in Colombia, Paraguay and the United Kingdom.

