Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 189,663 Shares of E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps Co. (NYSE:SSP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $41,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,041,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after buying an additional 510,063 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at about $10,798,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 11,567.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.W. Scripps Co. (NYSE:SSP) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,046 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. E.W. Scripps Co. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company earned $233 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Co. will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSP. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark Co. lowered their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About E.W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company operates through segments, including television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. It serves audiences and businesses through a portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands.

